Wall damaged after Kirkby incident involving police car

A wall has been damaged on Victoria Street, Kirkby tonight (March 13)

The details of the incident are as yet unclear, although a Notts Police spokeswoman said they have not received reports of any incident in Kirkby tonight so far.

Image: Shona Guthrie, Facebook

Image: Shona Guthrie, Facebook

Image: Shona Guthrie, Facebook

Image: Shona Guthrie, Facebook