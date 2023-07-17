The walking group has three sessions a week: one starting at Oak Tree Leisure Centre on Mondays, one from The Carrs, Warsop on Tuesdays and one from Water Meadows Leisure Complex ni Mansfield on a Wednesday. All walks start off at 2pm.

This new activity has been launched via More Community Leisure Trust’s active communities programme.

Carolyn Hallam, trust health and wellbeing manager, who oversees the programme, said: “We have identified a need for shorter, gentle walks, so ours last around 30-45 minutes and are ideal for those who want to get out and about, enjoy the fresh air and have a chat, but don’t feel ready for the longer sessions offered by other walking groups.

Members of Mansfield Walking Group stride out. (Photo by: More Leisure Community Trust)

“The walks are free to attend, and each location has a car park. People can purchase refreshments at Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex, where there are also toilet facilities. There’s no need to book. Just turn up in comfortable footwear, ready for whatever weather we’re getting that day, and let’s go for a gentle stroll around Mansfield.”

The trust operates the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Leisure Complex and Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield Council.

Coun Angie Jackson, council portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “Too often in our work and the rush of modern life it can be easy to forget that sometimes you need to pause, recharge and take advantage of the great outdoors.

“The act of walking with a group, even in silence, is in its own way sociable. It's the perfect pace to have a conversation and meet new people, not to mention the additional benefits of keeping our bodies moving and healthy.

“I’m so pleased to see a great turnout for these groups already and look forward to seeing them grow throughout the year.”