Waits to see your GP will be cut thanks to extra funding

GPs in Mansfield and Ashfield say the promise of extra funding will help to reduce the time patients have to wait for appointments.

NHS England, the body that co-ordinates many care services, has announced an investment of £4.5 billion between now and the year 2023.

It will mean not just improved access to family doctors, but also expanded services at local practices, funding for 20,000 more staff across the country and longer appointments for patients who need them.

A key spokesman for local doctors has described the announcement as “great news for patients” and says it will ease pressure on care services, while boosting the way many practices are already operating.

Dr Gavin Lunn, who is clinical lead for the Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Modern GPs have a multi-skilled workforce that can provide patients with a service to meet their individual needs.

“This approach means patients can often access the treatment they need on the day, without an additional appointment. It also frees up GPs to dedicate more time to the most complex cases.

Dr Lunn, who works at the Brierley Park Medical Centre in Sutton, added: “Doctors across mid-Nottinghamshire have embraced this way of working. They can also offer patients specialist treatment, advice and support by working within a network of health and care professionals.”

The new investment is designed to kick-start a five-year NHS Long-Term Plan to create primary care networks. GP practices will join forces with other agencies and professionals to improve care and reduce delays.

Practices in Mansfield and Ashfield are also set to receive funding to boost the appointment of new doctors. It has been chosen as one of 22 locations in England to benefit from a national scheme to recruit trainee GPs to work in areas where vacancies for family doctors are hardest to fill.