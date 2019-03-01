Volunteer celebrates 20 years since Notts road closure for toads

A wildlife conservation volunteer is celebrating 20 years since her campaign led to Beanford Lane, Oxton being shut throughout March.

Margaret Cooper lead the campaign to close the road to close the road so that hundred of common toads can safely reach the nearby pond where they breed.

Margaret Cooper at the crossing

The council has also put up signs to warn drivers of the potential toad crossings on Blind Lane.

In 1998, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust backed her campaign and the following year Nottinghamshire County Council became the first Highways Authority in the world to close a public highway to protect toads.

For the past twenty years Margaret, backed by the Wildlife Trust has continued to raise funds to pay for the costs of signs and fencing required to close the road safely.

Margaret and her toad patrol volunteers have dutifully helped toads across the road on the other side of the village.

Erin McDaid , Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s head of communications and marketing said: “The toad crossing on Beanford Lane is part of a very important ancient migration route across the Dover Beck, and Margaret’s efforts over the past two decades have been remarkable.

"Her tenacity and powers of persuasion are legendary locally and the fact that she secured a world first is proof of her powers.

"I have been privilege to work with Margaret since the first year, promoting the crossing and helping to raise funds for the closure, and we hope that lots of toads take advantage of the mild weather and cross the road safely this month.”

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust needs to secure donations of around £600 each year to cover the cost of the road closure and anyone wishing to donate £5 can text TOAD to 70085