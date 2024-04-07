Visit by Mansfield MP shines a light on key role played by charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visit kicked off at the bustling Cornwater Charity Shop in Mansfield where Mr Bradley, alongside spirited volunteers, delved into the treasures and stories that make the shop a cornerstone of the charity's success. The adventure continued at a Friendship Club in Ravenshead, where the MP immersed himself in arts, crafts, and conversations, weaving bonds of creativity and camaraderie with the club's members.

Reflecting on his visit, Mr Bradley said: "Revisiting Cornwater Evergreens was a heartening experience. Witnessing the charity's growth and its expanded impact on the community since my last visit was truly uplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The dedication of the staff, and volunteers, and the profound appreciation of the service users underscore the indispensable role of such organizations in our society. They are the backbone of social, mental, and physical support for many, and I extend my deepest gratitude for their invaluable contributions."

photo of Ben Bradley outside the Charity shop in Mansfield town centre alongside volunteers from the

Cornwater Evergreens' thriving ecosystem of support, bolstered by contributions from national entities like the National Lottery and the unwavering spirit of local volunteers, empowers the charity to offer a rich palette of services. These services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of older adults, range from engaging social gatherings to creative and nourishing activities.

Edward Johnstone, Chair of Trustees, and Stuart Bestwick, Deputy Chair of Trustees, echoed the sentiment of gratitude and optimism, stating, "The energy and insights Ben Bradley MP brought to our doorstep have infused our community with renewed vigour. His visit serves as a beautiful testament to the collective efforts that fuel our mission, reminding us that together, we can ensure that no elder feels left behind."