Virgin Store closes in Mansfield

Mansfield town centre suffered another setback this week after the sudden closure of the virgin Media Store in the Four Seasons Centre.

The virgin store in Mansfield has closed - leaving the following message on the door:

“From today Thursday January 17 this Virgin Media store is now closed for trading.

“Your nearest Virgin Media store is located in Nottingham at 9 Clumber Street.”

A Virgin Media spokesperson said, “We often review our retail estate to ensure we have stores and kiosks in the right locations to support our growth plans.

“Following our most recent review, our store in Mansfield has closed.

“We worked closely with the employees impacted to guide them through a comprehensive consultation process and to identify other potential opportunities.”

Rebekah O’Neill, Centre Manager at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, said: “Unfortunately, this is part of a nationwide strategic restructure for Virgin Media,”

“This news is hugely disappointing for the town, and especially for the dedicated team who have served our shoppers for many years.

“We are now exploring other opportunities for potential new tenants to join the centre’s line-up.”