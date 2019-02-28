Village’s first memory cafe for people with dementia

An alarming shortfall in dementia services at Mansfield Woodhouse has led to the opening of the village’s first memory cafe.

The cafe, run by the Peaceful (Uhuru) Trust, is open on the third Friday of every month for people with dementia. And it has been welcomed with open arms by the organisers and villagers alike.

Trustee and manager Charlene Burton-Betts said: “It astounded me that a village as large as Woodhouse didn’t have any dementia services.

“We are changing that, and the support we have already received has been invaluable in achieving this goal.”

The cafe is situated at the Focus Point community centre on Vale Road, which is managed by the Peaceful (Uhuru) Trust.

It has been backed too by Coun Joyce Bosnjak, of Nottinghamshire County Council. Also a trustee, she said: “I am delighted to see a local charity providing a much-needed service to the people of Mansfield Woodhouse.”

The informal cafe is run by experienced and trained volunteers, who offer friendship, support and a listening ear to members.

Along with free refreshments, there are various activities, including singing, crafts, games and the opportunity to chat.

Outings will be arranged in the summer, and guest speakers will drop in to give information and advice on a range of health and wellbeing topics.

Charlene added: “Everyone with dementia can live well if they are given the right tools and support.”