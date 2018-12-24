Video: Youths sought after damage to Clipstone church

Nottinghamshire Police want to identify a group of young men in this CCTV footage following damage at a Clipstone Church.

Police would like to speak to them connection with a criminal damage at St Patrick's Church in Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, on November 4 2018.

An object was thrown at the front door of the vicarage causing a pane of glass to smash.

If you recognise any of the people in the footage or think you can help, call 101, quoting crime number 18000532128, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.