Video: UFO spotted in Edwinstowe

A 'UFO' filmed by a boy in Edwinstowe could be proof that aliens are among us.

The mum of the boy Sheryl Butler, is asking if anyone else saw the flying object.

UFO sighting in Edwinstowe.

Sighted on Monday, January 8 at 12,30am it hovered for 30 minuets and has 'coloured flashing lights'.

Sheryl said: "He [her son] had his blind open and said he noticed coloured flashing lights in the sky that didn't move for about 30 mins then shot off.

"So he videoed it. We live in Edwinstowe I wondered if anyone else has seen anything?

"It looks like a UFO. On a iPhone you can zoom in to the flashing lights. Makes it clearer, I know it's strange, but we don't know what it can be and it did frighten him! "