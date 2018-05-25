VIDEO: Sutton man climbs 35 foot tree to catch parrot

A Sutton man was left 35 foot up a tree with a custard cream biscuit trying to catch his missing parrot.

Chris Phelan, 60, who is no stranger to heights as a builder had to climb up various trees and houses trying coach his African grey parrot, Caesar, down with his favourite biscuit.

Caesar managed to avoid capture for two days by flying around Sutton, but luckily for Chris a Huthwaite Road resident he had a “thousand eyes” looking for the parrot after he asked for help on Facebook.

Caesar who is 11-years-old has been with Chris since he was a few months old, Chris has said it was like ‘losing a kid’ when he went missing.

He said: “I am glad to have him back, the community really came together looking for him we couldn’t have found him without them.

“It was also very hot and he doesn’t know how to get his own water.”

Chris, he was taking Caesar out of his outdoor cage and inside for the night where he was “spooked” and few off.

He said: “He never flies, but he must have got startled by something. He flew up and I tried to grab him, he flew across the road. I was them walking around the streets shouting him - I don’t know what people were thinking about me.”

After he disappeared on Saturday, May 19, Chris spotted him across the street the next day.

He said: “He knows the sound of my work van, he likes to make the sound of it pipping. So I hit the horn and saw him sitting on my neighbour’s roof. I tried to climb up to him but he flew off. I thought ‘oh no’ I will never get him.”

On his journey, Caesar was also spotted eating food from a food table in Brierley Forest.

On Monday, May 21, he were called to a house on Siddalls Drive, Sutton, where Caesar was sat in the top of a 40-foot sycamore tree.

He said: “One lady who lives on the street said she has never seen so much excitement as me climbing up a tree trying to get him. I tried to get him with a fishing net but he flew off again.”

Luckily for Chris and his wife Andrea, Caesar only flew around the corner onto Huthwaite Road where Chris had to scale another tree.

He said: “I thought this time I am grabbing you I don’t care what you do to me, I managed to grab him he did nip a bit but he was frightened.”

Chris Phelan with his parrot.