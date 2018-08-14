Video shows runaway PIG on the loose on the streets of Ashfield!

Residents were shocked to see a surprise visitor out on the streets of Sutton this week - an escaped pig.

The porky runaway was Boczek (Polish for bacon) - a Kunekune New Zealand pig - and he belongs to Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny.

Boczek the pig

His four-legged friend was spotted roaming around between Sutton Road and Greenwood Drive estate yesterday afternoon and captured on film by Jack Lee.

Leader of Ashfield District Council’s pet pig goes on the loose

Coun Zadrozny said: “There are builders doing some work on a neighbour’s cottage and I think it spooked him out a bit.

“He’s a character about the same size as a Staffy.

“Luckily there were neighbours about and they phoned me straight away .

“People were feeding him and apples and all sorts. “He was just wandering around the cul-de-sac.

“I came down with a dog crated and enticed him in with my chocolate brownie.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped.”