VIDEO: Man wanted in connection with 59 burglaries across the country

A man is wanted by police for 59 burglaries across the country including Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Miles Connors, aged 21, is wanted by Surrey Police and is believed to have links to the Northampton, Slough, West Drayton in West London and Croydon areas. He is described as being of slim build and has brown hair.

Miles Connors

Detective Sergeant, Lee Hazell, said: “We have been working tirelessly to find Miles Connors and now need the public’s help.

“He is wanted for questioning in connection with a large number of burglaries across an extensive area and we do not want there to be any further impact on the public.

“The offences we are investigating include burglaries of elderly and vulnerable people who have been left extremely traumatised by what’s happened, as well as some dangerous driving which has included going through a train level crossing barrier which could have put a vast number of lives at risk.

“We cannot let this continue and would ask that if you have any idea where he is you must let us know – if you do know where he is I would ask you to consider how you would feel if it were your elderly relatives that had been burgled.

“If you have any idea where he is, please let us know immediately. Call 101, ask for Surrey Police and quote the reference number PR/45180012158.

“We understand that some people may not wish to talk to a police officer in which case you can talk, in complete confidence and anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”