VIDEO: Huthwaite chippy creates more kebab heaven for football fans, by special request

A Huthwaite fast food joint whose monster creations took the internet by storm is kicking off the World Cup with an epic new takeaway dish.

Owners of the Chip Inn, Meghann and Erdal Artinoz, are hoping their 12-inch kebab burger will score with customers settling down for their football fix.

The calorific mountain consists of two 12-inch pizzas, four burger patties and a large helping of doner meat.

Added to this is a pizza box full of chips, cheese, onion rings, chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks, all for £20.

The Chip Inn’s series of huge kebab concoctions has attracted fast food tourists to Huthwaite from all over the country.

And videos from the Chip Inn are going viral on Facebook as devoted foodsters wait for their next meaty fix.

One video - The Chip Inn special 12” meat box featuring chips, cheese doner kebab and chicken kebab - attracted more than two MILLION views.

And their Facebook page has attracted devotees from as far as the United States

Megan Altinoz, who runs the chippy on Sutton Road,said: "Our customers asked so, we did it - the World Cup Special just in time for the football."Customers have been travelling the country to get their fast food fixes too with diners driving all the way from Brighton, Sunderland and Luton to try the junk food dreams.