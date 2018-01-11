VIDEO: Family and friends walk 25 miles for tragic crash victim Kirstie

The family and friends of tragic crash victim Kirstie Kirk completed an emotional 25-mile walk in her memory on Wednesday - on what would have been her birthday.

They walked from Doe Lea to Sutton Aldi, finishing at William Hill in Shirebrook where she was manager.

Family and friends of tragic crash victim Kirstie reach Shirebrook after a 25 mile walk from Doe Lea.

Kirstie, 24, of Doe Lea, died from her injuries at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre the day after she was involved in a car crash.

The team is raising money for Kirstie’s funeral costs and the adult intensive care unit at the QMC.

So far, they have raised more than £7,000.

Kirstie's dad Michael Cooper, 45, said: "The walk was a bit of an experience but not the sort of experience I would ever have wanted - it was for my daughter, it was her birthday and we thought we would celebrate it for her.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support. William Hill have made a donation as have Aldi and B&Q, the Soldiers pub and Sports Direct and Kirstie’s friends raised £700 - the whole Shirebrook community has been great.”

Kirstie’s partner of six years Nathan Adams, 27, said: “She wasn’t just my partner, she was my best friend. There’s literally no words I can say how much I miss her.”

Her brother Connor Kirk, 19, and 18-year-old cousin Christie Kay also took part in the walk.

Connor said: "Kirstie was the best person I have ever met. She was always there to support us - she was like a mum to us."

They were joined by Jordan Harris, Nathan Adams, Mick Cooper, Craig Pittaway, Stephen Cooper, Mark Cooper and Callum Adams.

Jordan, 27, of Shirebrook said: “We intend to do this every year to keep the memory of her name going and give something back to the hospital where she was cared for.

“Kirstie was a lively and bubbly girl and nobody had a bad word to say about her."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, which happened on the A617 in Doe Lea at 6.15am on Wednesday, December 27 and involved a Mitsubishi Warrior and a Citroen DS3, which was being driven by Kirstie.

Floral tributes have been left at the crash site.

Kirstie’s funeral will be held on January 22 at Shirebrook Church.

A gofundme page has been set up to raise money for Kirstie's funeral. To make a donation go to

https://www.gofundme.com/sendoffkirstiedeserves-co-uk

