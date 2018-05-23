VIDEO: Cheque booster for Paralympics star Henshaw

To cap off a week to remember, Mansfield's Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw was last night given a £1,000 cheque by the Radford Foundation to help her on her way to the 2020 Toyko Paralympics.

Henshaw, who has competed at the last three Paralympics in swimming, has now switched sports to Paracanoe and last weekend won a silver medal when she came second to team mate Emma Wiggs for a GB one-two in the final of the Paracanoe Sprint World Cup 1 event in Szeged, Hungary.

Charlotte Henshaw receives her cheque from the Radfords

The Radford Foundation is a charity run by Mansfield Town football Club owner John Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford, who handed over the cheque at the Stags' One Call Stadium last night.

Henshaw joined the British Canoeing Podium Potential Programme in the summer of 2017.

"A fourth Paralympic Games would be beyond what I had ever imagined, but I would love to be there in Tokyo - on the water instead of in it this time,” said Charlotte.



