Vet calls for tougher legislation to tackle spate of horses dumped in Nottinghamshire

A Rainworth vet has called for government legislation to tackle the problem of horses that have been dumped and left to die.

Janice Dixon, chair of the charity Help For Horses said that requiring horse owners to have their animals microchipped would hold those dumping horses accountable.

One of the horses that has been dumped in recent weeks

Janice, who is also a director at Rainworth vets Mcphersons said: "It's not that the authorities don't want to know about the problem, it's that current legislation is not tight enough to prevent this from happening.

"I would like to see the council and the public pushing for public space protection orders because this is, at the very least, anti-social behaviour."

Janice added that she would like to see PSPO orders that require horse owners to provide a pet passport for their animal, and also have it microchipped, so any dumped horses can be traced back to their owners.

"We want something that will stand up in court - the number of horses being dumped is at an intolerable level."

The call comes after eight horses were dumped in Nottinghamshire within a month, including one which died after it was thrown out of a trailer.

The British Horse Society said people were acquiring horses cheaply, without understanding the expenses involved.

Gemma Stanford, director of welfare at the society, told the BBC that UK rescue centres could not cope with the "rising numbers" of horses needing care.

The charity is investigating a spate of incidents around Kirkby-in-Ashfield where sick or dying horses were dumped.

An attempt to abandon a horse in Pinxton Lane on March 7 led to the police being called, after the landowner was harassed by a gang of men.

All the cases have left people fearful that more poorly horses will be dumped.

Janice added that she knew who the perpetrators are, calling their acts 'despicable.'

"This is a small group of despicable individuals.

"They are not gypsy travellers", she said.

"True gypsy travellers look after their horses and are disgusted at this behaviour. "

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it had strengthened animal protection laws and by 2020 all British equines would require a microchip.

It has also proposed raising maximum sentences for animal abusers from six months to five years.

A meeting for concerned members of the public will be held tonight (March 19) at the Duke of Wellington in Kirkby in Ashfield at 7pm.