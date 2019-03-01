Vehicle crime in Nottinghamshire rises

According to a new report, vehicle crime has risen by two percent rise in 2018, compared to the previous year.

Nottinghamshire Police reported 9,270 cases of vehicle crime – the equivalent of 25 incidences each day in 2018.

Vehicle crime per the police is defined as: “theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle”.

A spokesman for the force said: "Nottinghamshire Police’s figures reflect the national picture and, while it is always disappointing to see an increase in reported crime, we will continue to work hard to prevent vehicle crime.

"New methods of committing vehicle crime, such as using digital scanners to open keyless entry vehicles, mean it’s important to stay up to date with advances in crime prevention.

"We would recommend taking steps to ensure your vehicle isn’t an easy target for potential thieves, such as:

· Where possible, park your car on your driveway or garage or ensure it is parked in a well-lit area

· Have an alarm or immobiliser fitted if you don’t already have one or, for older vehicles, use a steering lock

· Buy some locking wheel nuts, which can be easily fitted to your alloys to prevent them being stolen

· At home, keep your car keys safe and out of sight. Make sure they’re not left near unlocked doors or open windows

· Never leave your keys in your vehicle, even for a second, including at petrol stations and when de-icing vehicles

· If you have a car with keyless entry, see whether your fob can be switched off overnight or whether software can be updated to add more security. Store your key as far into the house as possible to hamper criminals’ ability to relay the signal. Consider using signal blocking pouches for both your usual key and your spare key