Variety of shows to open new year at Palace Theatre

From panto, 60s music and Bob The Builder to opera, ballet and ‘Dad’s Army’.

They’ve got it all at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, which has announced a wide variety of shows to appeal to all ages and tastes for the first three months of 2018.

Ballet Theatre UK will bring 'A Misummer Night's Dream' to life.

The new year kicks off in the traditional way with pantomime madness and mayhem, courtesy of two Mansfield-based amateur companies. Westfield Folkhouse is presenting ‘Sleeping Beauty’ until January 21 before Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe hosts the delightful ‘Cinderella’ from January 27 to February 3.

Lots of different musical tastes are catered for with tribute performances from Genesis Connected, reviving Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike And The Mechanics on February 8. The following night, The Legends Of American Country Tribute Show, featuring the music of artistes such as Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers, hits the stage. And then the Palace says Thank You For The Music, which is a smash-hit tribute show to Abba, on February 16, followed on February 17 by 60s Night Out with The Dreamers and The Temple Brothers.

Youngsters will be kept amused by the Milkshake! Live crew, starring favourite characters such as Bob The Builder, Noddy and Fireman Sam, on February 20. And they will also love a funny musical version of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ on February 18.

Mansfield’s culturati will relish Ballet Theatre UK’s version of the Shakespeare classic, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ on March 4, as well as ‘The Barber Of Seville’, presented by Swansea City Opera on March 25.

Peter Bultitude as Phil Collins in tribute band, Genesis Connected.

Local amateur dramatic societies bring a wealth of comedy and music to the Palace’s first season of 2018. Masque Productions present the hilarious ‘Dirty Dusting’ from February 28 to March 3, while Mansfield Operatic Society is presenting ‘South Pacific’from March 7 to 11. New Youth Theatre has ‘My Fair Lady’ lined up for March 20 and 21, while Funky Studios presents ‘Fame, The Musical’ on March 23 and 24.

With The Good Old Days Of Variety on March 14 starring Frank Williams, the vicar from the original ‘Dad’s Army’ TV series, it’s clear there’s something for everyone!