Vandals damage Ollerton skate park

Police are hunting mindless vandals who have damaged a skate park at Ollerton

Yobs have slit the seat of a swing and made burn marks on the seat of the kinetic game and floor covering.

The damage took place between 7.30pm on Wednesday May 30 and 7.30am on Thursday May 31.

A police spokesman said: "This sort of behaviour is not acceptable.

"If you have any information on who was responsible for this crime, please report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to Nottinghamshire Police on 101. The incident number is 557-31052018."