US band Flogging Molly picks Church Warsop band to support at Rock City

Rockers from Church Warsop have been given a great opportunity to show their skills with a support slot for acclaimed US band Flogging Molly.

Brad Dear & The March will be performing at Nottingham’s famous Rock City before headliners Flogging Molly on July 10.

Brad, singer, guitarist and band founder, said: “We have a line up of very talented musicians – on the drums is Ollie Siggie, on the bass is Sam Maltby and playing violin and singing backing vocals is Laura Wilcockson.

“I’ve supported some pretty big names in the past, but Flogging Molly are definitely up there and it’s probably my biggest indoor gig.

“I’m hoping to get a few festivals off the back of the gig, but we’ll see what happens.

“Rock City has always been the one venue I’ve wanted to play, but you never know who’s watching, so maybe we’ll get some more gigs with bands around.

“Over the last few years I’ve developed a great relationship with DHP who own Rock City, Rescue Rooms and the Bodega in Nottingham so I sent an email to the promoter and they said they could put me forward for the show!

“I didn’t hear anything back for a few months and I woke up one morning with an email saying that Flogging Molly had picked us as support for the Nottingham show.

“I still can’t quite believe we’ve got this opportunity as Flogging Molly are a band I’ve been listening to for a long time!”

Tickets are available to purchase from Rock City’s website.