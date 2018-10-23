UPDATE: Stretch of A60 re-opens after ‘serious’ crash near Mansfield

A stretch of the A60 has been re-opened after a ‘serious’ collision between a car and a motorbike.

Mansfield Road between Forest Lane and its junction with the A614 Ollerton Road was closed off after the crash this morning (Tuesday, October 23).

The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, has been taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre by ambulance for treatment for potentially life-altering leg and pelvis injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 98 of 23 October.