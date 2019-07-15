Update: Police investigate ‘fail to stop’ that left woman injured in Ollerton

Police are investigating a ‘fail to stop’ that left a woman injured in Ollerton.

Officers were called at around 6pm on Friday, July 12 following reports of a fail to stop in Tuxford Road, Boughton.

Pic: Google Images.

One male passenger, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released om investigation pending further investigation.

Meanwhile the male driver, aged 38, was located by a police dog and its handler nearby and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and suspicion of theft of the vehicle. He has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation.

During the pursuit, a woman pedestrian was struck by the fleeing car and she has sustained injuries to her head, hip and arm.

The woman is back home and recovering, said a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman.

