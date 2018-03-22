Update: Plans to demolish Warsop cinema delayed once more

Hopes were raised that an old cinema building in Warsop was finally to be bulldozed after years of campaigning for a supermarket on the site.

Residents have been sent letters from Mansfield District Council giving notice of the intended demolition of the Strand Bingo and Social Club on Church Street.

The letter states: “In accordance with the above act the council hereby informs you that demolition is intended at the above location.”

But this week a council spokesman said the plans had not yet met planning conditions.

In July 2016 Councillors unanimously voted to approve the demolition of the former cinema and wall to Burns Lane for the development of a foodstore with associated access, car parking and landscaping Land Between Church Street And Burns Lane.

The move was backed by thousands of residents who signed petitions to have it demolished.

The plan in 2016 was for a 795 sq metre food outlet with 66 parking spaces. The entrance would be from Burns Lane, but a walkway would be created from Church Lane, where the Strand currently stands.

Councillor Andy Wetton said: “I believe the Sir John Eastwood Foundation who are responsible for the property have been having a lot of problems with vandalism with youngsters getting inside and it is dangerous, so it is probably being done through safety grounds.”

The main contractor will be CEMC Demolition Ltd.

Martyn Saxton, Director of Place and Wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: “In July 2016, the council’s planning committee granted planning permission for the demolition of the former bingo club and the erection of a supermarket.

“The planning permission has several conditions, which means that details have to be submitted and approved by the council prior to any work taking place.

“The demolition is considered to be development of the site and as these pre-commencement conditions have not been met, the developer is not currently authorised to demolish the building.

“If the developer is not intending to pursue the supermarket development, a further planning permission would be required for the demolition as the site is within Market Warsop Conservation Area.

“The council is contacting the demolition contractor to advise them that demolition should not take place until all the existing conditions are met or new planning permission is granted for demolition.”

More when we have it.