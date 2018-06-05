UPDATE: Mansfield parade was cancelled over safety, security and traffic concerns

The committee that refused to okay the Mayor's Community Parade, has explained why the much-anticipated event could not go ahead.

It comes after last-minute talks to smooth over issues raised by police and highways officers yesterday failed to resolve concerns.

Councillor Stewart Rickersey, speaking on behalf of the organisers, the Mansfield Rotary Club, said: "Regrettably as a result of concerns raised by the Police and Highways authorities we have made a decision to cancel the parade element of Sundays’ event.

"We apologise for the inconvenience that this will cause the organisations involved and of course the wider public, but at the eleventh hour we were unable to satisfy the Safety Advisory Group’s (SAG) concerns and as a consequence our insurance policy would not cover the parade part of the event."

However, the other two parts of the planned event, the Family Fun Day and all the associated entertainment and the Mayors Charity Lunch are still going ahead.

Coun Rickersey said: "The weather forecast for Sunday looks promising and we hope that people will still come along and enjoy themselves."

The parade, set to take place this Sunday, would have seen hundreds of charity workers, volunteers, bands and cadets, led by Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, parade from Chesterfield Road South into Mansfield’s town centre and back again.

However, the event’s safety advisory group, made up of personnel from the emergency services, Nottinghamshire County Council highways department and Mansfield District Council’s emergency planning, licensing and events teams, said that “although the organisers had made a great effort in bringing the parade plans together” it felt “more detail, planning and reassurance was required on security, event safety and traffic management plans”.

Fun day to go on

The fun day meant to run after the parade is still set to go ahead despite the parade’s cancellation.

The “show ground”’ which will have fairground rides, including dodgems will be open on Sunday, June 10, from 11 am to 6pm.

There will be live singers, stalls, food and a bar at the recreation ground next to Mansfield District Council’s Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

Classic cars will also be at the event, including a 1920s’ Rolls- Royce and fire engine.

The Mayor’s Charity Lunch is also still going ahead at the centre, accessible by ticket.