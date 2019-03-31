UPDATE: Man bailed after arrest in 'suspicious' Sutton incident

A 22-year-old man has been bailed after he was arrested in Sutton.

It follows officers being alerted to two people who had been reportedly trying car doors in Stanton Hill around 4.55am yesterday (Saturday, March 30).

Police were called to Stanton Hill.

When officers arrived they found a residential garage had been broken into.

The mobility scooter was returned to its 93-year-old owner.

A second man is still being hunted in connection with the incident and anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 129 of 30 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

