UPDATE: Ashfield’s brave and wonderful people hailed after cyclist and lorry crash

One person who was on the scene and gave vital first aid to those in the A38 crash has praised those who stopped to help.

Yesterday’s crash, Monday, June 4 at 3.30pm happened on the A38 Kings Mill Road East, outside the fire station in Ashfield and involved a cyclist and a lorry.

The cyclist is in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries say Nottinghamshire Police.

Sam Adams, an ex-emergency medical services technician was not first on the scene but took charge when he got to the crash.

He said: “There was some very brave wonderful people who stepped forward to help this young man. A young man was at my side and several ladies helped me.

“One lady was on the phone to the emergency control room. She was fantastic and calm and accurate with my information. One lady helped to maintain an open airway, one searched for some ID. A young first aider even came to help me.

“They were all brave and the community should know that these wonderful people live and work in their area. In a world full of bad daily occurrences they are owed a massive thank you.”

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after the collision.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Ayone who saw the collision, any motorists who have dash-cam footage or anyone who has any other information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 623 of 4 June 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”