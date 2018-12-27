'Unsightly' former Mansfield loan shop could be car wash

An "unsightly" former Mansfield loan shop which has stood empty for six months could be turned into a car wash.

The building on Chesterfield Road South used to home Loans 2 Go and stands adjacent to the National Tyre Centre.

The application submitted by Melissa Zhuta from Warsop to Mansfield District Council hopes to use the vacant building to create a space for the drying and vacuuming of vehicles.

Vehicle access would be made by existing rolling garage doors at the rear and front of the building.

Mrs Zhuta stated in the application that the site sits "unkept, unsightly and empty" and "the development will provide vehicle valeting to National Tyre centre customers and also to passing clientele".

The change of use also hopes to create four full-time jobs and four part-time jobs.

An existing room in the building will be made into a client waiting room, providing a "warm safe place for customers whilst they have their vehicle valeted".

Opening times are estimated to be 8am till 7pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday and bank holidays.