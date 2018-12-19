Unsafe eyesore car park in Mansfield to get £2.4 million makeover

Work to revitalise an eyesore car park in Mansfield town centre has been given the go-ahead as part of a £2.4 million scheme.

Ugly and fast-deteriorating concrete panels on the exterior of the multi-storey car park at Walkden Street are to be replaced by a decorative metal facade.

The plans have been approved by Mansfield District Council after concerns were raised about the safety of the concrete panels.

Coun Dave Saunders said: “We have known for some time that the panels on the car park were reaching the end of their natural life, so we have been budgeting for this work to be done.

“However, it has recently become quite clear that this work is needed now rather than later.

“The new cladding will provide a high-quality and safe solution to the car park’s problems, and will enhance the look too.

“This fits in with the council’s wider strategy to transform Mansfield and make it a better and more vibrant place to live in and visit.”

The plans for the new facade have been drawn up by Newark-based consultants Built Environment Design Partnership (BE Design) on behalf of the contractor, Derby-based construction company GF Tomlinson, who have been appointed by the council to carry out the improvement work.

BE Design said the most appropriate and cost-effective repair option was to replace the concrete panels with a lightweight aluminium and steel cladding that had an attractive geometric design.

The new cladding will also provide natural daylight for the interior of the car park, deter birds from roosting in the building and prevent people attempting to climb it.

The scheme is expected to be completed by April 2020.