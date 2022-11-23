Across England, a record number of firefighters left the industry last year, with the Fire Brigades Union blaming low pay alongside tighter budgets.

Home Office figures show 58 full-time and on-call firefighters left Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service in 2021-22, up from 39 the year before.

However, this was below the 106 leavers recorded in 2012-13 – the highest number seen since 2009-10, when records began.

A number of firefighters have left the service.

Across the country, a record 3,359 firefighters left their jobs last year – a 28 per cent increase on 2,628 in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the total number of employees leaving the fire industry, which includes support and fire control staff as well as firefighters themselves, also reached a record high last year, at 4,640.

In Nottinghamshire, 37 other staff left in 2021-22, meaning a total of 95 employees left the service.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michael Sharman said: “The financial climate is affecting the lifestyles and livelihoods of residents in Nottinghamshire. Our firefighters and staff have also been impacted.

“We carefully manage our staffing levels throughout the year and regular recruitment drives help us to maintain the number of people we need to keep others safe. This ensures we replace those who retire or seek other opportunities.

“Our current turnover is not unusual and our people are fully committed to protecting their communities.”

The FBU said pay across the industry must be addressed to prevent further departures, with many “unable to pay for their families’ cost of living”.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “We need to think seriously about increasing pay, or the numbers of people leaving will increase and the quality of life of thousands of the most important people in society will continue to decrease.”

Early or normal retirement was the most common reason for leaving nationally, accounting for 35 per cent of all departing staff last year.

Meanwhile, 69 per cent more staff resigned to take up alternative employment than the year before.

The Home Office said it has “consistently given fire services the resources they need to keep people safe”, including £2.5 billion this year.

