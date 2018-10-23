Underwood play centre, cafe and pub application refused

An application to turn the Old Bus Station on Alfreton road into a soft play centre and cafe has been refused by Ashfield District Council.

The application was refused on the grounds that it would not provide enough off-street parking, and the noise would disturb residents living nearby, as the cafe inside would open until 11pm.

The application states that the development fails to provide adequate off-street parking, which could lead to "inconsiderate, sporadic and opportunistic" parking on a busy road.

It goes on to state that there may be an adverse effect on residents, due to increased levels of noise and disturbance from the centre, which would be open seven days a week.

Residents objected to the application, with one commenting: “Parking is already an issue on Church Lane and this will only make matters worse - 19 spaces is not enough.

"We already have to put up with customers making excessive noise, causing damage to our cars when leaving the pub and music coming from there."

Another said: "There are no buses that run via Annesley, Kirkby, Sutton or Mansfield on a Sunday or bank holiday.

"Most people would have to travel by car.

"Also, is it really viable to have a children's soft play centre where male customers use the back of the micro pub as a public toilet?"