Two people hospitalised with serious injuries following Chatsworth Park crash

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Chatsworth yesterday (July 27).

The crash, between a Seat Leon and a Ford Fiesta on the B6012, is being investigated by Derbyshire Police after the Seat Leon driver fled the scene.

The incident caused traffic disruption across the area, and police sent a heavy presence to handle the crash.

And now Derbyshire Police have appealed to anyone who may have seen anything, or knows who the driver was, to contact them immediately.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a collision which happened at Chatsworth yesterday between a Seat Leon and a Ford Fiesta.

"The driver of the Leon left the scene. The two occupants of the Fiesta remain in hospital with serious injuries. Know where the driver is? Call 101 using incident number 611 of July 27."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.