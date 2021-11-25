Nottinghamshire Police said that officers were called to a collision on Leeming Lane North, near the Tap Haus beer and dining emporium, involving three cars at about 7.20am today, Thursday November 25.

The road remained closed for a number of hours as officers worked to make the scene safe, before reopening the road to traffic.

No ‘significant’ injuries were reported.

The accident this morning was near The Tap Haus

However, there is some concern after a previous collision on the same stretch of road also caused disruption just 12 hours earlier.

A force spokesman said: “We received a call at about 7.20am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A60 Leeming Lane North at Mansfield Woodhouse.

“Thankfully, there were no significant injuries caused. However, the road was blocked until about 9.10am.”

The second collision on the same stretch of road occurred yesterday evening and police said two vehicles were damaged.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The spokesman said: “We were also called to Leeming Lane North in Mansfield Woodhouse on Wednesday, November 24, at 7.30pm, after reports of a road traffic collision.

“In this particular incident, a vehicle left the road and looks to have caused damage to a second vehicle which was on the opposite side of the road.

“No serious injuries were reported, however East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.”