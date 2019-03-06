Two men released as Mansfield firearms probe continues

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to a report of an air pistol being shot in Danvers Drive, Mansfield, at around 11.45am yesterday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers continue to make enquiries in the area.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything.

"If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident 282 of March 6."