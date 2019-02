Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed street robbery in Kirkby

It happened in a car park off Southwell Close at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, February 19.

Police car

The 19 and 20-year-old's were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Three masked men armed with an air pistol, machete and baton assaulted a man in a Kirkby car park