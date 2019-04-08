Two Mansfield pubs ban mobile phone use

Samuel Smith brewery has banned customers from using mobile phones inside its pubs apparently in a move to make customers more sociable.

The brewery has told staff that people should not be allowed to use their phones in the bar and must be sent outside if they wanted to.

The memo, sent by Humphrey Smith, the owner of the brewery, also makes clear that tablets are also banned as well as music apps and “pictures of sport’.

The memo reads: “The brewery’s policy is not to allow customers to use mobile phones, laptops or similar inside our pubs. Talk, don’t text

“If a customer receives a call then he or she should go outside to take it in the same way as is required with smoking.

“Whether outside or inside, tablets and iPads must be prohibited.

“Customers must not be allowed to receive transmitted pictures of sport or download music apps on the brewery’s premises either inside or outside.”

It adds that the “brewery’s policy is that our pubs are for social conversation person to person”.

In February 2005, the brewery banned all music, live and recorded from its premises and in 2017 introduced a no-swearing policy.

The brewery, which owns the White gates Hotel in Forest Town and the White Hart pubs in Mansfield and Ollerton has said it has no comment to make on the decision.