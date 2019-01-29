Two major roads into Buxton closed in both directions due to snow

The A53 and the A537 are closed in both directions due to the heavy snowfall currently affecting the Peak District.

An alert, first put out by The AA at around 2pm, revealed that a number of cars had got stuck on the A53 at Brown Lane and Upper Hulme following an outbreak of serious and “potentially hazardous” snowfall.

An AA statement said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to snow on A53 both ways between Brown Lane and Upper Hulme.

“The road has been closed due to the deteriorating road conditions.

“There are also reports to suggest that several vehicles have been stuck.”

The A537 at Cat and Fiddle Road is now also closed in both directions due to the snow.

This happened at about 2.30pm.

The AA said: “Road closed due to snow on A537 Cat and Fiddle Road both ways from A523 The Silk Road to A54.

“Traffic is coping well. Road has been closed as of 2.30pm, closure is expected to remain in place until weather conditions improve.”

This follows a number of reports in the area about the “hazardous” conditions, including on the A54 and A515.

It is unknown when the roads are expected to reopen, with the temperature and snowfall likely to remain the same for the rest of Tuesday, January 29.