Two lanes on M1 remain close after lorry overturns spilling glass onto road

Derbyshire authorities have released pictures of an overturned LGV that has caused a massive traffic gridlock on the M1 southbound this evening (January 6).

The pictures show that the lorry, which was carrying glass bottles, was tipped over following a collision with a car, spilling its contents onto the carriageway.

An LGV overturns on M1 and spills glass bottles onto the carriageway

The incident occurred when the lorry crashed into a car and tipped over between J29 Mansfield/Chesterfield and J28 Tibshelf.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Some images from the earlier two vehicles collision (on) M1 Southbound between J29 and J28.

"HGV overturns following collision with car. No easy way or easy quick of cleaning this up, unfortunately."

They said the incident is currently being managed by Highways England.

The incident had forced the closure of all southbound lanes while traffic officers attended the scene.

Derbyshire Roads Police were called to the incident at 3.15pm this afternoon.

At 8.10pm, Highways England said that the lanes 1 and 2 remain closed whilst recovery of the overturned lorry continues.

"This will remain in place for sometime due to the complex nature of the incident."

Motorists were also warned of delays of 45 minutes due to nine-mile-long tailbacks.

Officers said there was ‘significant debris and glass all the way across the carriageway’ and that drivers should look to ‘find alternative routes’.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.

There are also no reported delays on the northbound side.