Two lanes closed on M1 after incident with lorry

Motorists are being warned of delays after an incident on the M1.

In a tweet, Highways England said two lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound between junction 27 and junction 28 because of an incident with a lorry.

The slip road at junction 27 northbound is also closed.

Firefighters from Ashfield, Alfreton and the specialist rescue unit from Highfields have been in attendance at the scene, alongside police, paramedics and the air ambulance.

Crews have been working to free a man from the lorry.

It is expected the lanes may remain closed for some time.