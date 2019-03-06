Two arrests in Annesley after air pistol shot in Mansfield

Two men have been arrested after officers swiftly responded to a report of an air pistol being shot in Mansfield.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident in Danvers Drive, Mansfield, at around 11.45am today (Wednesday 6 March).
Officers made enquiries in the area and a short time later arrested two men in Portland Avenue, Annesley, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of cannabis.
A woman who lives on the street said: "We never see police here.
"My son sad look at all of those police cars, and there was eight police cars and police with guns."