Two men have been arrested after officers swiftly responded to a report of an air pistol being shot in Mansfield.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident in Danvers Drive, Mansfield, at around 11.45am today (Wednesday 6 March).

Two arrests in Annesley after air pistol shot in Mansfield (Stock Image)

Officers made enquiries in the area and a short time later arrested two men in Portland Avenue, Annesley, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of cannabis.

A woman who lives on the street said: "We never see police here.

"My son sad look at all of those police cars, and there was eight police cars and police with guns."