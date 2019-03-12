Two arrests after Ravenshead van thefts

Nottinghamshire Police have made two arrests after the theft of a van in Ravenshead.

Police attended the incident in Milton Drive, Ravenshead, at around 12.45pm yesterday (March 11).

A 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft of property.

They remain in police custody.

The 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, relating to an incident in Bramcote Street, Radford, on January 12, and on suspicion of failing to attend a court appearance in March.