Tweet about the distance between Nottingham and Mansfield goes viral and divides opinion

Tweet about Mansfield goes viral and divides opinion
Tweet about Mansfield goes viral and divides opinion

The tweet, from user @hevvrobertson jokes that people from Mansfield say they are from Nottingham, despite being a 45 minute drive away.

The tweet has gained 437 retweets, and 1,935 likes so far.

A tweet about Mansfield residents saying they are from Nottingham has gained 437 retweets, and 1,935 likes so far.

A tweet about Mansfield residents saying they are from Nottingham has gained 437 retweets, and 1,935 likes so far.

The tweet has divided opinion, with one user asking: "What you driving a wheelie bin?"

The original poster then replied with a map to show the driving distance between Mansfield and Nottingham at 47 minutes.

Another said: "25 minute drive *** my postcode and address is NOTTINGHAM”, while another said: "People think Mansfield is a foreign country I swear"