Tweet about the distance between Nottingham and Mansfield goes viral and divides opinion

The tweet, from user @hevvrobertson jokes that people from Mansfield say they are from Nottingham, despite being a 45 minute drive away.

The tweet has gained 437 retweets, and 1,935 likes so far.

The tweet has divided opinion, with one user asking: "What you driving a wheelie bin?"

The original poster then replied with a map to show the driving distance between Mansfield and Nottingham at 47 minutes.

Another said: "25 minute drive *** my postcode and address is NOTTINGHAM”, while another said: "People think Mansfield is a foreign country I swear"