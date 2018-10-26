Tweet about the distance between Nottingham and Mansfield goes viral and divides opinion

The tweet, from user @hevvrobertson jokes that people from Mansfield say they are from Nottingham, despite being a 45 minute drive away.
The tweet has gained 437 retweets, and 1,935 likes so far.
The tweet has divided opinion, with one user asking: "What you driving a wheelie bin?"
The original poster then replied with a map to show the driving distance between Mansfield and Nottingham at 47 minutes.
Another said: "25 minute drive *** my postcode and address is NOTTINGHAM”, while another said: "People think Mansfield is a foreign country I swear"