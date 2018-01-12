Tributes to longstanding pit undermanager

Mr Robert Calvert (Bob) Watson, aged 82, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was cremated at the town’s crematorium, following a service in the chapel.

Born in Shotton, County Durham, and a resident of Mansfield for 50 years, Bob was an undermanager at many collieries in the Nottinghamshire region between 1970-91, rising to manager.

His interests included football, cricket, golf, political and general reading.

Bob who passed away at home on November 26, 2017, leaves his wife Daphne Hazel Watson, son Stephen and seven grandchildren (Daphne side).

Mourners were Mrs D. Watson, Mr and Mrs S. Watson, Mrs F. Swan, Mr S. Swan, Mst K. Swan, Mst J. Swan, Mr P. Swan, Miss D. Kanalas, Mr N. Swan, Mrs A. Swan, Mr H. Swan, Mrs T. Swan, Mr J. Swan, Mrs H. Swan, Miss E. Swan, Miss O. Swan, Mr W. Swan, Mr B. Mann, Mr H. Mann, Mr G. and Mrs R. Davies (Churchill), Mrs T. Blow, Mrs A. Yates, Mrs M. Truman, Mr B. Tristram, Mr J. Clough, Mr B. Lewis; Mrs M. Brown (rep T. Brown), Mr and Mrs P. Eyre, Mr P. Chambers, Mr C. Hinksman, Mr B. Gratton, Mrs M. Maguire, Mr J. Brown, Mr P. and Mrs J. Taylor, Mr T. Glover, Miss H. Braddock, Mr and Mrs K. Sales, Mr T. Sales, Mrs J. Sales, Mr and Mrs J. Burbridge, Mrs L. Greenhoulgh; Mr L. Marriott (rep Mansfield Lodge Freemasons), Mr R. Denton, Mr B. Gratton, Mr C. Hincksman; Mrs S. Coleman (rep Coleman family), Mr H. Woodhouse, Mr R. and Mrs G. Hawker, Mr A. Ogrizovic, Miss C. Ahearne; Mr and Mrs D. French (rep Mr A. Whitehead), Mr J. Smith, Mr L. Ambler, Miss A. Horsly, Mr P. Price; Mr A. Musson (rep Mrs A. Musson), Mr A. Hughes, Mrs J. Aukland, Mr J. Bleaby, Mrs S. Porthouse; Mr P. Cooper (rep B. Trucwell), Mrs B. Warren; Mr P. Brown (rep Mr D. Craddock), Mr and Mrs J. Hollingworth, Mr N. Hall; Mr E. Bradshaw (rep Bradshaw family); Mr and Mrs M. Stevens (rep D. Gelsthorpe), Mr and Mrs M. Whetton, Mr and Mrs T. Turner, Mr and Mrs I. James; Mrs G. Bonsall (rep Respectful Care), Mr A. Baker, Mrs C. Morton; Mr C. French (rep French family); Mr J. French (rep Welbeck C.C.).

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £300 for the John Eastwood Hospice.

The service was conducted by Rachel Malone and arrangements were by Ivan Bramley.