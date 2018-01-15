Tributes to Liverpool FC fan Arline

Mrs Arline Littlewood, formerly Crooks, aged 90, of Hawksworth Avenue, Forest Town, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a short commital service.

A service of Thanksgiving for her life was held afterward at Big Barn Lane Methodist Church.

Born in New Houghton and a lifelong local resident, Arline was a grocer for 20 years until 1983.

Her interests included sport, particularly athletics and football – her favoured team was Liverpool. She was an avid reader, crossword solver and interested in films from a young age.

Arline who passed away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on November 30, 2017, was predeceased by her husband John Albert Littlewood and leaves daughter Teresa Wells, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mourners were Mrs T. Wells, Mr and Mrs H.J Wells, Mr S. Wells, Mr and Mrs D.F. Wright, Ms J. Wright, Mr and Mrs H.F. Wright, Mr C. Wright, Mr R. Clarke, Mrs B. Wells, Mr T. Wells, Mr S. Wells, Mr G. Iorio, Mrs P. Shirtcliffe, Mr and Mrs A. Crooks, Mrs H. Portas, Mrs M. Sharpe, Ms M. Whiteman, Mr H.S. Wells, Mr H. Wheatley, Mrs E. Thomas, Mrs J. Harford, Ms A. Thompson; Mrs P. Clarke (rep A. Clarke), Mr and Mrs B. Ace, Mr M. and Mrs S. Hurrell, Mrs S. Nicholls, Mr and Mrs M. Yeomans, Mr C. and Mrs O. Baird, Miss C. Jones, Mrs J. Hartley, Mrs B. Crisp, Mr and Mrs G. Headworth; Mrs M. Cutts (rep Mr J. Cutts), Mrs D. Hursthouse, Mrs M. Thornton, Mr and Mrs J. Baker; Mrs D. Moss (rep T. Moss), Mrs S. Mather, Mrs J. Mitchell, Mrs M. McGregor; Mr and Mrs H. Simmons (rep Mrs Meacocks); Mrs E. Snowdon (rep Mr J. Snowdon); Mrs M. Hartley (rep Mr M. Hartley and Mr and Mrs S. Webster); Mrs S. Buchart (rep Miss G. Needham), Mr and Mrs G. Daniel, Mr R. and S. Spare, Mr and Mrs J. Brown; Mr G. and Mrs M. Revill (rep Mr S. and Mrs J. Parker); Mrs J. Kirk (rep Mrs J. Fell); Mrs J. Senior (rep Mr D. Senior), Mrs J. Wheatley, Mr G. and Mrs M. Chapman, Mr J. and Mrs M. Bannister, Mr J. Parker, Mr and Mrs R. Platts, Mst K. Waddell, Miss J. Topliss, Miss S. Waddell, Mrs S. Reason.

Donations received in lieu of flowers were for Parkinsons Disease Society and Mencap.

The services were conducted by the Reverend Richard Tanner and the Reverend Bob Jones. Arrangements were by WS Ingham & Son.

