Tributes to former school meals supervisor Sheila

Mrs Sheila Cudworth, aged 86, of Cedar Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.

Born in Sherburn, East Yorkshire, and a resident of Mansfield Woodhouse for 63 years, Sheila was a school meals cook/supervisor, retiring in 1991 after 27 years’ service.

Her interests included spending time with her family, her home, gardening, boating and sea cruising holidays, and TOC-H.

Sheila who passed away at home on November 29, 2017 was predeceased by her husband Derek and leaves sons William and Christopher, grandchildren Emma, Jessica, Paul, Sarah and John.

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for the British Red Cross and Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The service was conducted by Drew Baxter and arrangements were by Co-operative Funeralcare, Mansfield Woodhouse.