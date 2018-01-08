Tributes to former Ravensdale School cook

A service in the Thoresby Chapel at Mansfield Crematorium preceded the cremation of Mrs Margaret Ellis, aged 84, of Craster Street, Sutton.

Born in Mansfield and a resident of Mansfield for 47 years and of Sutton for 37 years, Margaret worked in school kitchens at Ravensdale School, then worked at Whiteleys Cabinet Works and before retiring she was a home help.

Her interests included doing puzzle books and watching wildlife television programmes. She liked holidays in the Yorkshire Dales and ballroom dancing before her illness. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley songs and visited Graceland for one of his memorial services, flying for the first time.

Margaret who passed away on November 22, 2017, at Ashcroft Nursing Home, Sutton, leaves her husband David, son Keith Fletcher, daughter-in-law Helen, sister Mrs E. Turner Wardle who was unable to attend due to illness.

Mourners were Mr D. Ellis, Mr and Mrs J. Fletcher, Mr and Mrs R. McCabe, Mrs A. Shaw, Mr J. Shaw, Mrs A. Symcox, Mr S. Symcox, Mr A. Radford, Mr H. Rutter, Mrs E. Marriott; Mrs S. Oxley (rep Mr P. Oxley), Miss L. Oxley, Mr R. White, Mrs P. White, Mr K. Caunt, Mrs J. Allen, Mrs J. Hind, Mr and Mrs J. Hatcher, Mr and Mrs B. Randle, Mrs B. Clough, Mrs K. Bonsall, Mrs I. Matchett, Miss J. Matchett.

Floral tributes were from Mr D. Ellis, Mr and Mrs K. Fletcher, Mr and Mrs R. McCabe, Mr H. Rutter and family. Donations received in lieu of flowers were for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The service was conducted by Sheila Oscroft and arrangements were by WS Ingham & Son.