Tributes to former pit canteen worker Iris.

A service at St Alban’s Church, Forest Town, on December 19, 2017, preceded burial of Mrs Iris Parker, aged 80, of Olive Grove, Forest Town.

Born in Mansfield and a resident of Forest Town for more than 50 years, Iris worked in shops, as a cook in a pit canteen, a cleaner at Courtaulds factory and at Sherwood Forest Golf Club before retiring.

Her interests included holidays abroad, reading, knitting, bingo, caravan holidays and Scarborough, as well as spending time with family.

Iris, who passed away at home on December 10, 2017, was predeceased by her husband David Kenneth Parker and leaves children Ann, Lesley, Ian, Melanie and Sarah, and six grandchildren.

Mourners were Miss A. Parker, Miss L. Parker, Mr I. Parker, Ms M. Parker, Miss S. Parker, Miss E. Barthorpe, Miss L. Serafimchuk, Mr L. Bristow, Mr B. and Mrs K. James, Mr M. Varley, Miss K. Varley; Mrs S. Watson (rep Fernleaf), Miss K. Dutton, Mrs L. Smith, Mrs M. Norris, Mr A. Cowley, Mr I. Barthorpe, Miss K. Parker, Mr G. Parker, Mr C. Parker, Mrs K. Parker.

Floral tributes were from family and friends. Donations received in lieu of flowers were for Dementia UK.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Philip Stead and arrangements were by WS Ingham & Son.