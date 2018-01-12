Tributes to former Kathleen Cox singer Gladys

A service was held at St Augustine’s Church, Mansfield, preceding the burial at Mansfield Cemetery on December 20, 2017, of Mrs Gladys Routledge, aged 86, of Ilion Street, Mansfield.

Born in Armthorpe, she was a resident of Mansfield for 78 years. She worked as a hosiery worker and latterly, after an extended period of ill health, a lunchtime welfare supervisor.

Her lifelong love was choir singing. She was a member of the Kathleen Cox Singers, singing alto, from the mid-1960s until their disbandment in 2004. She enjoyed knitting and watching TV in addition to spending time with her many friends from the choir and close family.

Gladys, who passed away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on December 6, 2017 was predeceased by her husband Mark, brother Harold and sister Doris. She leaves twin brother Alan and brother Len, nephews Russell and Stephen and nieces Christine, Carol, Jean, Janis and Marianne. She is interned adjacent to, and finally reunited with, her beloved sister “Dot”.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs A. Moore, Mr and Mrs L. Moore, Mr and Mrs R. Moore, Mr and Mrs D. Moore, Mr and Mrs A. Salmon, Mrs C. Leverson, Mr and Mrs K. Morley, Mr and Mrs K. Rowson; Mr and Mrs S. Clayton (rep Miss S. Clayton); Mrs M. Bird ( rep Mr J. Bird); Mrs D. Sperry (rep Mr J. Sperry), Mr D. Salmon, Miss K. Leverson, Mrs S. Harrington, Mrs L. Boler, Mr and Mrs D. Routledge, Mr and Mrs G. Piercy, Miss J. Cooper, Miss F. Grainger, Mr and Mrs R. Sipson, Mrs T. Unwin-Gibson.

Floral tributes were from immediate family.

Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £210 for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Caroline Phillips. Arrangements were by A Wass Funeral Directors.