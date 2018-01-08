Tributes to cruise fan Irene, aged 85

Mrs Irene Elizabeth Greenwood, of Parkside Nursing Home, Forest Town, and previously of The Patchills, Mansfield, has passed away at home on November 28, 2017, aged 85.

Born in Mansfield, she has been local resident all her life.

After leaving school, she worked at Foyster Clay and Ward, then Barringers, she delivered leaflets and worked at Meridian. Mostly, she was a housewife.

She enjoyed socialising and meeting people, lately she liked keep fit with Janet and her craft activities with Crossroads Day Centre. She loved her holidays with her husband to Salou, Spain, and cruising, also at the miners’ camp, Skegness.

Irene was predeceased by her husband Ronald Greenwood. She leaves her son David Greenwood, daughter Elaine McAspurren, daughter-in-law Maggie Greenwood, son-in-law Pat McAspurren, grandchildren Adrian, Kirsty and Ben, and great-grandchildren Becky, Tommy and Archie.

The cremation service took place on December 13, 2017, at Mansfield Crematorium.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs D.Greenwood, Mr and Mrs P.McAspurren, Mrs C.Langhorn, Mrs A.Harris, Mrs L.Manifold, Mr and Mrs J.Roome, Mr M. Bean; Mrs L.Bolton (rep Mr R.Bolton), Mrs K.Hensleigh, Mr S.Ross; Mr and Mrs J.Ross (rep Mr and Mrs E.Scrase), Mrs D,Shepherd, Mrs D.Jones, Mrs J.Shaw, Mrs W.Evans, Mr J. and Mrs J. Sheffield, Mr T,Hyatt, Mr D.Hyatt, Mr A.Murray, Mr D.Jefferies, Mr M.Alison, Mr S.Alison, Mr J.Smith, Mr P. and Mrs R.Smith, Mr and Mrs Ferencz, Mrs C.Osgood, Mr and Mrs P. Smith, Mr I.Sheffield, Mrs K.Sheffield, Miss A.Sheffield, Mrs R.Granger, Mrs L.Harris; Councillor S.Garner (rep A. Sissons); Miss M.Hawkes (rep Parkside Nursing Home), Mr S.Sheffield, Mr M.Sheffield, Mr A,Hill, Mr and Mrs C.Richardson, Miss B.Bolton Gough, Mr and Mrs J.Sheffield, Mr R.Sheffield, Mrs A.Sheffield, and other family and friends.

Floral tributes were from the family. Donations collected went to Parkside Nursing Home for activities for the residents.

The service was conducted by the Reverend John Burgess and arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare, Mansfield.