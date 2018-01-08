Tributes to 93-year-old Joan

Mrs Joan Dowling, aged 93, of Alderway, Shirebrook was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.

Born in Doe Lea and a resident of Shirebrook for 60 years, Joan was a housewife.

Her interests included gardening, watching television, reading, holidays with family and, in later years, coach holidays with her husband.

Joan, who passed away at home on November 23, 2017, was predeceased by her husband Stanley Charles and leaves children Gordon, Michael, Kathleen, Jill and Wendy, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs G. Dowling, Mr and Mrs M. Dowling, Ms K. Peace, Mr and Mrs M.R. Jarrett, Miss W. Dowling, Ms B. Ruston; Mst J. Dowling (rep Miss M. Dowling and Scott), Mr S. and Mrs P. Morley, Miss V. Morley, Mrs S. Shaw, Mrs D. Croshaw, Miss S. McFadyen; Mr and Mrs F.J. Gobey (rep family), Mr and Mrs R. Smith, Mr M. Jarrett, Mr L. Jarrett, Mrs E. Jarrett, Miss C. Jarrett, Mr A. Stokes, Mr J. Jarrett, Miss M. Crawford, Miss F. Hardy, Miss C. Jarrett, Miss L. Jarrett, Mr C. Jarrett, Miss N. Tipple, Mr and Mrs V. Morley, Miss K. James, Mr and Mrs D. James, Mr and Mrs W. Hollingsworth, Mr and Mrs L. Eaton, Mst N. Eaton, Mst B. Eaton, Mr N. Butler, Mrs M. Bower, Mr S. Wardle, Mr M. Langley, Miss K. Peace, Mr R. Herron, Miss W. Dyson, Miss K. Hollingsworth, Mr O. Germain, Mr G. Morley, Miss T. Thompson, Mst D. Morley, Miss I. Morley, Mst S. Morley, Mst S. James, Mr T. Hancock, Mrs J. Yates, Mrs J. Scaysbrook, Miss C. Scaysbrook, Miss Y. Blatherwick, Mrs J. Morton, Mrs A. Jones.

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for the air ambulance.

The service was conducted by the Reverend John Burgess and arrangements were by F Coope & Sons.