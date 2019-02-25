Tribute paid to Mansfield Woodhouse vicar who served parish for 14 years

Reverend Canon Dillwyn Davies was the Parish priest at St Edmunds in Mansfield Woodhouse for 14 years, from 1971-1985

Reverend Canon Dillwyn Davies sadly died at home on February 10 surrounded by his family.

The reverend's daughter, Frances Davies said: "He looked back on his time in Mansfield Woodhouse with great affection and therefore his funeral will be held at St Edmunds on Friday 1st March at 2pm.

"All who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend."

The Reverend is survived by his daughter and wife, Barbara Davies.